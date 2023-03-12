YS Viveka murder: YS Bhaskar Reddy makes sensational comments, says ready to face anything

YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who was served notices in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, attended the CBI inquiry today. He reached Kadapa Central Jail along with his followers. In the absence of the investigating officers, he returned back.



Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that the CBI officials said that they will inform again when the investigation will take place. Stating that he attended the inquiry despite not being well, Bhaskar Reddy said that he is ready for anything and opined that he is not scared of the arrest. However, he said that the facts will come out if the letter found at the scene of crime is retrieved and investigated in that direction.

Meanwhile, CBI has interrogated YS Avinash Reddy three times this year in this case. Avinash Reddy filed a petition in the Telangana High Court to order the CBI not to take serious action against him and the court issued an interim order. The High Court ordered the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till the 13th of this month (Monday).