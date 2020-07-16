YSR Aarogyasri to be extended to six districts, CM Jagan to launch the scheme today

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taking measures to enhance the platform for public health. The government has made many changes in relation to YSR Aarogyasri scheme, which is important for the poor. The government has said that the scheme would be implemented if the cost of treatment exceeds Rs. 1000 and extended the scheme to six more districts, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts. On Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme from the camp office in Tadepalli. The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief ministertaking measures to enhance the platform for public health. The government has made many changes in relation to, which is important for the poor. The government has said that the scheme would be implemented if the cost of treatment exceeds Rs. 1000 and extended the scheme to six more districts, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts. On Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme from the camp office in Tadepalli.

Some changes have been made in Aarogyasri as promised during the election. It is being implemented in West Godavari district as a pilot project from January this year and now it has expanded to six more districts. The state government has added another 1,000 diseases while previously treating only 1,059 diseases under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Modifications were made to the scheme in line with the issues identified during the implementation of the pilot project. The government has decided to implement the Aarogyasri scheme in the remaining six districts of the state by November 14.