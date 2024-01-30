YSR Aasara 4th tranche distributed

Live
Kavali YSRCP MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Beda Mastan Rao have distributed fourth instalment of YSR Aasara on Monday in Dagadarthi village in the district.
The MLA said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had so far distributed cheques worth Rs 25,571 crore to 78,94 lakh women through YSR Aasara scheme in four instalments. He further informed that Rs 4,17,00,000 have been deposited in the savings accounts of Dwakra women of 555 these societies in fourth phase in Dagadarthi mandal.
Dagadarti mandal ZPTC Talluru Swaroop Rani, MPP Talluri Prasad Naidu, mandal youth president Mahesh Naidu, State police housing corporation director Anil Garu, sarpanch Chalancharla Shinaiah Sarpanchus, MPTCs, leaders and activists participated in this programme.