YSR Cong leaders reinstall NTR's statue in Musunuru in Nellore

Nellore: Even as the issue of removing the statue of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam founder NT Rama Rao in Musunuru village in the district created tremors in the state when the party had made it an issue of political vendetta, the YSR Congress leaders have already arranged the statue close to the statue of the former Chief Minister Dr YS Raja-sekhara Reddy in the same village giving a shocker to the party activists of the opposition.

It may be recalled that the TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu fired on the incident and asked the party cadres to focus on the issue. He also asked even to show the might of the party cadre in the form of demonstrations. Party MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also asked to install the statue in the same place and he would attend for the inauguration. Local senior leaders also visited the place and were planning for agitations.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress leaders have already installed the removed statue close to the statue of Dr YSR on the main road in Musunuru village and are planning to conduct modifications to both statues. In fact, the NTR statue was constructed and arranged in Musunuru village, close to Kavali town, and the former Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated it on Jan 8, 2018. But it was removed 4-5 days ago which created political tussle in the district.