YSR Congress Party candidate Sheikh Asif vows to drive away bank dodgers from Western Constituency

Sheikh Asif garu, the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Western Constituency, has declared that the people of the constituency will not tolerate the presence of thieves who have evaded repayment of loans worth thousands of crores borrowed from public banks

Sheikh Asif garu, the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Western Constituency, has declared that the people of the constituency will not tolerate the presence of thieves who have evaded repayment of loans worth thousands of crores borrowed from public banks. Asif filed his nomination at the Returning Office located in the Western Constituency Office on Friday, amidst a grand rally that started from Panja Center.

The rally, featuring Kerala Drum Performances, Folk Art Forms, Tinmar Sanads, and Puliveshas, created a festive atmosphere as supporters gathered in huge numbers to show their support for Asif. The procession, which stretched for over half a kilometer, began with prayers at the dargah of Asif Panja Center, followed by rituals at the Vinayakan Temple and churches in the area.

Present at the event were MP Candidate Keshineni Nani, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, West Constituency MLA Velampally Srinivasa Rao, MLC Ruhulla, and AP Industrial Development Corporation Chairman. Asif's nomination filing event highlighted his commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring that bank dodgers are held accountable for their actions.

The YSR Congress Party's strong stance against financial malpractice and its promise to uphold the interests of the public have garnered support from the constituents of the Western Constituency. Asif's candidature represents a beacon of hope for those seeking change and justice in the region

