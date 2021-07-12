YSR Food Banks to distribute hotel leftovers to poor

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will start YSR Food Banks at Gandhi Park, GGH, Railway Station, RTC Bus Stand, Lodge Centre and at Chuttugunta Centre here.

The GMC will collect waste food from the hotels, function halls, kalyana mandapams and other donors. It will distribute the same to the underprivileged and those who have no money to eat the food. Every day thousands of workers come to Guntur city to work for daily wage. The food collected from the function halls, hotels and kalayna mandapams will be given to them free of cost. The GMC will take cooperation of the NGOs for this purpose.

According to the officials, the aim of the GMC is to feed the poor or who have no money to eat the food. The GMC will set up the refrigerators at six food banks to preserve and feed the poor. If response is good to the food banks, the GMC will set up the food banks at some more places. Food banks were set up in Mumbai and Hyderabad city. Chief Advisor to Government Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Minister Cherakuvada Ranganadha Raju, Home Minister Meakthoti SucharitHa will inaugurate the bank at Gandhi Park on Monday.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao have already reviewed the arrangements for inaugurating the food banks.