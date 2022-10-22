YSR Lifetime Achievement awards' presentation on Nov 1

Vijayawada (NTR Dist): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that YSR Lifetime Achievement awards will be presented at A Convention Centre here on November 1. She said that this year 30 persons will be honoured with this prestigious award and the awardees have already been selected.

She inspected the venue and observed the arrangements here on Friday. Later, she held a review meeting. The Minister instructed all the departments concerned to make the event a grand success by coordinating with one another. She ordered the officials to inform the selected awardees' details to the District Collectors in advance.

The Minister said that liaison officers will welcome the awardees at Novotel Hotel and arrange special seats to Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Corporation Chairpersons and VVIPs as per protocol at the event.

Chief Minister programmes coordinator Talasila Raghu Ram, ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, District Collector S Dilli Rao, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Velampalli Srinivas, Joint Collector Nupur Ajay, MLC Ruhulla, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, Protocol Director Bala Subrahmanyam, DRO Mohan Rao and others accompanied the Home Minister.