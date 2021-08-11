YSR Nethanna Nestham: 3,834 beneficiaries covered in Kurnool district

Kurnool: The District Collector accompanied by Kodumur MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar has participated in the YSR Nethanna Nestham programme at Sunaina Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government has released a financial assistance of Rs 920.16 lakh to 3,834 beneficiaries under the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme in 2021-22. The Collector urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the financial help provided by the government.

During 2019-20, Rs 959.52 lakh was sanctioned to 3,998 beneficiaries. And in 2020-21, as many as 3,991 weavers have been extended an assistance of Rs 957.84 lakh. Every eligible beneficiary was extended Rs 24,000 towards financial assistance.

Dr Jaradoddi Sudhkar, Kodumur MLA has said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with an aim to help the needy has introduced several welfare schemes. The people dependent on handloom are facing hard times in Kurnool district. To help the people to cope with the situations, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been extending Rs 24,000 to every handloom family that has been identified to be the actual beneficiary, said Dr J Sudhakar.

Later, the District Collector accompanied by MLA Dr J Sudhakar, Joint Collector MVK Srinivasulu and handlooms assistant director G Venkateshwarulu handed over a cheque of Rs 920.16 lakh to 3,834 weavers under the scheme.