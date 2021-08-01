YSR Pension Kanuka: Village volunteers distribute pension to 69.88 percent of beneficiaries till 11 am

The distribution of 'YSR pension Kanuka' is continued in Andhra Pradesh. Village Volunteers have been distributing pensions since Sunday morning. Pensions are being distributed to 60,50,377 people across the state. The AP government has allocated Rs 1455.87 crore for the scheme. The distribution of pensions is going on through 2.66 lakh volunteers.



The Village Volunteers are going door-to-door to distribute the pension. Pensions are being provided to the beneficiaries by taking biometric while the beneficiaries receiving the pension. About 69.88 percent of pensions were distributed by 11 am.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said in a statement that pensions would be distributed for three days from today.