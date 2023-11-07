YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan: CM to distribute Rs 2,204 cr today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 2,204.77 crore as second instalment of ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan’ for the 5th consecutive year to benefit 53.53 lakh farmers at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district on November 7, Tuesday.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement on Monday that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been extending the Rythu Bharosa assistance of Rs 13,500 per year under ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ to all the eligible landless SC, ST, BC, Minority farmers, including farmers cultivating ROFR and endowment lands along with those cultivating their own lands..

Including Tuesday’s Rythu Bharosa assistance of Rs 4,000, so far the YSRCP government has credited Rs 65,500 to each farmer under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan alone, the CMO said.

The current government has disbursed Rs 33,209.81 crores so far in the last four years including the present financial assistance of Rs 2,204.77 crores to farmers under this scheme.

An assistance of Rs 13,500 under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan is being credited into the accounts of farmers in three instalments every year.

First instalment of Rs 7,500 in May at the time of the kharif sowing season, second instalment of Rs 4,000 in October/November for harvesting kharif crop and rabi needs, third instalment of Rs 2,000 in January/February at the time of crop harvest are being disbursed.

Farmers can call toll-free number 155251 for assistance and complaints regarding YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan, the statement said.