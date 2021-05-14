Top
YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme to benefit 4.60 lakh farmers in Chittoor

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy presenting cheque to farmers under Rythu Bharosa Scheme in Chittoor on Thursday. Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is also seen.
Chittoor/Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy said the YSRCP government is committed to the welfare of farmers and introduced several welfare schemes for their upliftment.

Participating in a meeting held at Collectorate on Thursday, he said under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government has credited Rs 1,729 crore into accounts of 55.38 lakh farmers in the state.

By introducing various schemes, the agriculture in the state has become a role model in the country, stated Deputy Chief Minister. In order to ensure support price to the produce of farmers and to facilitate the fertilizers, seeds and pesticides in a rational way, YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendrams were set up in the state. In Chittoor district alone under YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme, Rs 345.89 crore were distributed benefiting 4.60 lakh farmers, he declared.

In Kadapa, Rs 224.39 crore was credited into 2,99,181 farmers' accounts under third phase of Rythu Bharosa Scheme in the district.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said the government was extending financial support to farmers to improve their living standards.

