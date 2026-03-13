YSRCP 16th foundation day celebrated

Vijayawada: The 16th foundation day of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was celebrated with enthusiasm at Nunna village on Thursday under the leadership of MPTC member Bontu Sarojini. Party leaders and activists participated in the programme in large numbers.

On the occasion, Sarojini, along with her husband and senior YSRCP leader Bontu Sambi Reddy, paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Ranga Bomma Centre near the Zilla Parishad High School.

Later, Sarojini extended financial assistance of Rs 12,500 to Meduri Mariyamma, a resident of the village who has been suffering from cancer for some time, to support her medical treatment. She also donated a drinking water cooler worth about Rs 9,500 to the Nunna VRO office. In addition, Sarojini contributed Rs 10,000 towards the development of the CSI Church in the village.

Party leaders Sk Hussain, Sk Ramesh, Yesu Raju, Sivakrishna, Dumpala Simhachalam, Junipudi Krishna, Gangadhar, Venkata Rao, Niranjan, Gnanesh, and others participated in the programme.