YSRCP 3rd list today

Vijayawada: The ruling YSRCP has taken up a massive exercise to resolve the internal dissension and to finalise the names of incumbent MLAs who would be shifted to other constituencies and those who would be dropped. It is also discussing with some of the disgruntled leaders and trying to pacify them, sources said.

The sources said the party is likely to release the third and perhaps the final list of 15 names on Tuesday. So far, the party had effected changes in 38 constituencies. While some were dropped, others were shifted to neighbouring constituencies.

Narasaraopeta MLA Gopi Reddy and his rival faction were called to the Tadepalli camp office of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Party regional coordinator Vijayasai Reddy met the leaders of both the groups and resolved the differences between them.

The party also confirmed that Gopi Reddy would be given the ticket again. Later talking to the media, Gopi Reddy said some of the party leaders were unhappy as he could not do justice to all in short period of five years. He said all differences would be put on back burner and he would take all the leaders and cadre along with him as the target before the party was to win the seat.

The party is also making efforts to pacify K Parthasarthy who had recently commented that though Jagan did not recognise him, people have recognised his services. On the other hand, the present MLA from Prattipadu (Kakinada) Parvata Purna Chandra Prasad has been denied the ticket. Miffed over this, he announced that from January 12, he would hold Praja Deewana programme which would be his show of strength. He hopes that the party will reconsider its decision.

Party leaders and activists of 6 mandals from Chittoor came to Tadepalli and pleaded with Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy not to give ticket to Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy. They said they will not work for him if he gets another chance.

Similarly, Tirupur MLA K Rakshana Nidhi has been keeping away from party and government programmes including pension distribution programmes.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy met in-charge of the Nandikotkur SC reserved constituency Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and discussed the possible candidate. Siddharth is learnt to have opposed giving ticket to the incumbent MLA Arthur.

Other dissident MLAs like Eliza of Chintalapudi, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Markapuram MLA Nagarjuna Reddy along with district president Jamke Venkat Reddy, Vizianagaram Parliament in-charge Bellana Chandrasekhar Reddy also met Jagan. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was also called to the CMO.