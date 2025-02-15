Live
YSRCP activist attempts suicide in Srisailam
Alleges harassment by TDP leaders in his selfie video
Nandyal: Allegations of political harassment continue to rise in the district, with another incident reported from Srisailam constituency on Friday.
YSR Congress Party worker Pullaiah reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide, citing severe harassment by TDP leaders. Before consuming pesticide, Pullaiah recorded a selfie video in which he accused Srisailam constituency TDP MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and other leaders of tormenting him with false cases.
In the video, he expressed his anguish, alleging that he was targeted and harassed by TDP leaders for his involvement with YSRCP.
It should be noted here that in the selfie video, Pullaiah directly blamed MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, Ramalinga Reddy, and other TDP leaders for his plight, stating that he was unable to endure their continuous persecution.
As his health condition deteriorated, locals rushed him to Atmakur hospital for treatment.
The incident has sparked political outrage, with YSRCP leaders condemning the alleged harassment and demanding justice. Meanwhile, authorities are yet to respond to the accusations made by Pullaiah in his distressing video message.