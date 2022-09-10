YSRCP afraid of Anna canteens, says TDP

Vijayawada: TDP MLC Batchula Arjunudu came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his wilful ravaging of Anna canteens, as he is afraid that people may forget the YSRCP. He further commented that TDP will continue Anna Canteens across the State to serve free meals to poor people, even if the government creates obstructions.

The TDP leader organised one-day Annadanam in memory of former CM NT Rama Rao at the party office at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Arjunudu said that he would continue this type of Annadanam in all villages in the constituency. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP is afraid of TDP Anna canteens, hence it is dismantling the canteens throughout the State and denying permission to organise Anna Canteens.

He exuded confidence that TDP will come to rule and party chief Chandrababu Naidu will take charge as the Chief Minister. People have already decided to vote for TDP, he asserted. TDP Gannavaram constituency observer K Srinivasa Rao, State secretary Donthu Chinna and others participated in the programme.