YSRCP aims to develop north Andhra: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the state government aims to land the first flight at Bhogapuram Airport by early the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking at a media conference organised here on Tuesday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to develop Srikakulam district, recognised as a backward region in the state, on all fronts, including in industrial and economic aspects.

The IT Minister informed that the Chief Minister would be laying foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport built at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore on May 3. Also, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the foundation stone will be laid soon for the construction of the port to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore at Mulapeta. Four berths with a handling capacity of 23.5 million tonnes will be constructed in the port in the first phase, Amarnath mentioned.

Further, he expressed hope that Srikakulam district will develop industrially if the construction of Mulapeta port and six-lane highway get completed.

Amarnath said that the MoUs signed at Global Investors' Summit held in the city are being grounded one by one. He said that 99 commercial companies have already come forward to set up industries in the state and these are currently in the land verification stage.

Responding to a query at the meet on the Centre's stand on privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Minister Amarnath said that plant should remain as a PSU.

He questioned that the Centre is still running several loss-making industries but wondered why it is stepping back from running the VSP and pushing it to the profitable track.

Amarnath made it clear that the state government has been extending its support to the Ukku stir against privatisation of the VSP.