YSRCP allege police intimidation after anti-privatisation rally

Anantapur: The YSRCP youth leaders in Anantapur have accused the police of intimidation and wrongful detention following Wednesday’s “Praja Udyamam” rally held in protest against the proposed privatisation of government medical colleges.

YSRCP Youth Wing district president Sake Chandrashekar alleged that several youth and minority leaders who actively participated in the rally were summoned to the Three Town Police Station on Thursday and threatened with false cases.

Chandrashekar, accompanied by party district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and YSRCP Legal Cell members, confronted CI Rajendranath about the incident.

While the CI reportedly claimed that only individuals with past cases were called, Chandrashekar countered that even those without a single case were forcibly taken to the station and spoken to in an “abusive and threatening manner.”

He warned that the YSRCP would not tolerate harassment of its cadres and was prepared to stage sit-ins directly in front of police stations if necessary.

He further stated that the matter would be escalated to the SP, and if unresolved, to the DGP. Chandrashekar alleged that the CI had a questionable record in the past and criticised the police for acting as “agents of ruling party leaders.”

YSRCP Legal Cell district president Umapathi said the police acted out of fear following the success of the protest rally, adding that the party would pursue legal action if such practices continue.

City Youth Wing president Srinivas Datta said the rally had been peaceful and accused the police of targeting leaders under the pretext of maintaining law and order.

Several YSRCP youth, minority, RTI, and cultural wing leaders participated in the media briefing and condemned the police actions, calling for accountability and an end to political victimisation.