YSRCP alleges cops’ threat to ‘social media activists’

Vijayawada: Strongly protesting the alleged police harassment of its ‘social media activists’ to gag and throttle the voice of people, YSRCP said that it will explore all avenues to fight back but will continue to question the ‘misdeeds’ of the ruling coalition.

‘Our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reacted to the illegal arrests and detention of party social media activists and we will not hesitate to lodge private complaints against those who have illegally arrested our social media activists,’ party legal cell president V Manohar Reddy along with spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar Reddy and Kommuri Kanaka Rao told media here on Monday.

They alleged that the TDP has been misusing the police force to foist cases against its social media activists and have been arresting them without giving 41A notices and whisking them away at odd hours without even stating why they are arresting them or what for.

“In Krishna district alone on a single day 42 FIRs were filed and the situation is no different elsewhere in the state. The dictatorial attitude of the government with the help of the police is to gag the voice of the people and opposition by terrorising them,” the YSRCP leaders said.

They said police have been crushing them to please their bosses and even the posts on mishandling of the recent flood situation in Vijayawada were not taken positively.

“Police have been arresting people only flimsy grounds without following the Supreme Court guidelines during arrests. We will also move private complaint against the police as and when necessary,” they said.