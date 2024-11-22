YSRCP Announces Boycott of PAC Elections

In a significant political move, YSRCP MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy declared on Friday that his party would boycott the upcoming elections for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He described the circumstances surrounding the elections as unprecedented in the history of the state, highlighting a departure from established norms.

Traditionally, the leadership of the PAC has been allocated to the opposition party, a practice aimed at ensuring oversight of government actions. Reddy criticized the current coalition government for reversing this norm, stating, "Till now, it has been the norm to give the post of PAC chairman to the opposition. But, the coalition government is doing the opposite of that norm."

He stressed that the role of the PAC is crucial, as it serves to identify and address government errors. Reddy noted, "In democratic countries around the world, the PAC is given to the opposition, except in Afghanistan, which is ruled by the Taliban." He cited past examples where the PAC played a pivotal role in uncovering major scandals, including the 2G spectrum scam and the Commonwealth Games scam.

Reddy referenced historical precedents where opposition parties, even when not holding official status, were entrusted with the PAC chairmanship, further emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in governance. The announcement of the boycott is expected to resonate throughout the political landscape, as the implications of the PAC's leadership take center stage.