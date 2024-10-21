YSRCP appoints Bhumana as Chittoor, Tirupati districts chief

Tirupati: In a significant reshuffle of its leadership, the YSRCP has appointed former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as the party president of Chittoor and Tirupati (Tirupati, Chandragiri, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu constituencies) district. This comes just weeks after Reddy’s appointment as the party’s State spokesperson. The change also saw former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy move from his position as Chittoor district head to become the regional coordinator of the combined Kadapa and Kurnool districts. Additionally, Peddireddy will serve as a member of YSRCP Political Advisory Committee (PAC), a crucial role within the party.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy is a seasoned politician with a long-standing association with Tirupati, having been elected twice as MLA, in 2012 and 2019, from Tirupati Assembly constituency. His political experience includes serving on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the YSRCP’s governing body. Before joining the YSRCP, Bhumana was with the Congress party, where he held roles such as PCC secretary and chairman of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA). His leadership credentials were further strengthened during YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure, when he was appointed as the chairman of the TTD trust board, a position he assumed again in 2023.

In the recent Assembly elections, Bhumana chose to step back from the electoral race, securing a ticket for his son, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who ultimately lost. Now, with the party’s diminished performance in the erstwhile Chittoor district, where it retained only two seats in 2024, down from 13 in 2019, Bhumana is tasked with reviving YSRCP’s political fortunes in the region. This responsibility will involve rebuilding the party’s local presence and countering the influence of the ruling party, which has gained ground.

Meanwhile, the seasoned leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been entrusted with overseeing party activities in the crucial Kadapa and Kurnool districts. This comes in the wake of YSRCP’s poor performance in these Rayalaseema strongholds during the 2024 Assembly elections, which has prompted a strategic focus on rejuvenating the party in the region.

In addition to these appointments, former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has been named the regional coordinator for the erstwhile Chittoor district, as well as the combined Guntur district. The party continues to place its trust in experienced leaders to guide it through this period of reorganisation and revival, with other key figures such as former Minister RK Roja already serving as a state spokesperson.