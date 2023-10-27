YSRCP Bus Yatra begins on big note

Vijayawada: The Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra was kick started on a big note by YSRCP leaders in all the three regions of the state on Thursday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a message on X said for the first time in the history of the country priority has been given to SC, ST, BC and minorities in the state. He said in the past 53 months, a total of Rs 2.38 lakh crore was distributed and 75 per cent reached SC, ST, BC and minority sections through direct benefit transfer.

He said 50 per cent of nominated posts were given to these sections. The Chief Minister appealed to the partymen to explain to the people during the bus yatra on the social justice being provided to the weaker sections in the state.

Participating in the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Bukkarayasamudram of Singanamala constituency of Anantapur district in Rayalaseema region, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Ushasri Charan said that women empowerment had turned a reality in the last four and half years.

Appealing to the SC, ST, BC and minority sections to extend their support to the YSRCP in the elections, the minister said the previous TDP government had neglected the weaker sections.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav said that neither Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra nor Bhuvaneswari's ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra can stop YSRCP's Bus Yatra. Deputy CM Amzad Basha said the Chief Minister had given priority to minorities and offered the Deputy CM post to a Muslim. Launching the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Kolakulur of Tenali rural in coastal region, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had given priority to SC, ST, BC and minorities.

He said that former CM Chandrababu Naidu was jailed for his corrupt practices. Minister Adimulapu Suresh said while the YSRCP launched bus yatra to explain to the people on the welfare schemes and social justice provided for the past four and half years, the TDP launched a yatra supporting Chandrababu, who was jailed on corruption charges.

He challenged Pawan Kalyan to converse with students of Govt English medium schools in English. Rajya Sabha member Ayodhyarami Reddy, MLAs Annabattuni Sivakumar, Hafiz Khan, former MP Butta Renuka, party Guntur district president Dokka Manikyavaraprasad, MLCs Marri Rajasekhar, Potula Suneeta, Kalpalata Reddy, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi and others participated in the bus yatra.

Flagging off the YSRCP bus yatra from Itchapuram of Srikakulam district in the North Andhra Region, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had fulfilled all his election promises and distributed the fruits of welfare schemes to all the sections. He said the CM had followed social justice and gave priority to weaker sections in the Cabinet too. He said the CM had introduced several reforms in the Education sector for the benefit of the of poor.



YSRCP leaders including YV Subba Reddy, Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MP B Chandrasekhar, MLAs V Kalavati, G Kirankumar, MCs Duvvada Srinivas and Varudu Kalyani participated.