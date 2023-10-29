YSRCP bus yatra: Vijayasai hits out at Purandeswari over ‘liquor scam’ allegations

Bapatla: Bapatla streets reverberated with ‘Jai Jai Jagan’ slogans as the YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara (social empowerment) bus yatra entered its third day.

Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupathi, along with hundreds of YSRCP members from BC, SC, ST, Minority, and women’s wings, welcomed prominent leaders, including regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana, Nandigama Suresh and MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and Pothula Sunitha.

In the morning senior leaders paid homage at the YSR statue at Sangulapalem point. This was followed by a huge bike rally, consisting of over 1,500 bikes, which started from Sangupalem and traversed through several regions, concluding at Bapatla town by evening.

During this journey, YSRCP leaders visited religious landmarks in Chandole, including Bagalamuki and Pedda Masjid, joining in prayers with respective religious heads. An inspection of the Nadu-Nedu development works was conducted at Chandole ZP high school, followed by an enriching interaction with Class X students. Vijayasai Reddy emphasised the importance of the English language and highlighted AP government’s initiatives to enhance English proficiency among government school students.

Later, addressing the media, Vijayasai Reddy countered BJP chief D Purandeswari’s allegations against him and Rajampet MP M Midhun Reddy, particularly concerning an alleged liquor scam. He criticised Purandeswari’s lack of moral standing, stating, “A person devoid of values cannot succeed in politics.” He also accused the BJP chief of prioritising family and community over state and people, claiming she disregarded BJP’s stated principles.

At a public gathering near the Ambedkar statue in Bapatla’s Clock Tower centre, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana lauded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for championing the underprivileged through pivotal welfare schemes. These schemes, he said, accorded the marginalised both dignity and long due recognition. Further, minister Jogi Ramesh acknowledged the strong support the yatra received from Bapatla’s public, attributing this to the BC, SC, ST, and Minority leaders’ visionary outlook and efforts on ground.

He praised CM for championing the causes of the backward classes, underlining that 17 of the 25 Cabinet ministers hail from SC and BC communities which reflects the genuine spirit of social justice in the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration.