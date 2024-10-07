YSRCP cadre told to strive hard to bring past glory

Nellore: Speakers at the Athmeeya Samavesam of YSRCP rural constituency held at Jetty Sesha Reddy Kalyana Mandapam, headed by party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday, called upon the party functionaries to strive hard to strengthen the party from grassroots level. The speakers also stressed the need of coordination between the functionaries and leaders by keeping political differences aside in the interest of resuming the past glory in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister PoluboinaAnil Kumar Yadavadmitted that he was unavailable to party functionaries since the last three months for various reasons, including personable problems. He assured that from now on he will be in touch with the leaders and will work under the guidance of district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Though the party lost the 2024 elections, he urged that all the leaders must extend their support to the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to see him once again as the CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Anil Kumar Yadav hoped that party will strengthen under the leadership of Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy. Party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that it is high time for party activists and functionaries to enlighten the people over the failures of TDP government. He alleged that the ruling party has totally failed to implement the Super Six assurances given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during 2024

electioneering. Nellore rural in-charge Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy has warned the ruling party leaders that they have to face dire consequences if they threaten his party functionaries in the constituency. Pointing out the credibility of YSRCP corporators, who migrated to TDP, Anam stated that they will face bitter experience from the ruling party leaders one day.