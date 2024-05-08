YSRCP candidates receive warm welcome in Pedapadu Mandal

The election campaign in Pedapadu Mandal has been got a good response for YSRCP with the YSRCP MLA candidate Mr. Kotharu Abbaiah Choudhary, YSRCP Eluru Parliament candidate Mr. Karumuru Sunil Kumar, and ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree Prasad receiving support.

During a recent event at the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Rajupeta, Pedapadu village, the candidates paid tribute before starting their campaign. Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar promised to work towards the development of the constituency alongside Mr. Kotaru Boy Chowdhury and assured the people that he will be available to address any issues that may arise.

Despite the obstacles faced during the campaign, the candidates remain determined to connect with the voters and address their needs in order to secure their support in the upcoming elections.