YSRCP challenges TDP to clarify stand on DBT schemes

Ongole (Prakasam District): YSR Congress Party Prakasam district president Burra Madhusudan Yadav and other leaders called the Mahanadu organised by Telugu Desam Party as Maayanadu and challenged Opposition party leader N Chandrababu Naidu to go to the elections by announcing that he will stop all DBT schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Aasara, EBC Nestham etc.

Speaking at a press meet at the district party office in Ongole on Sunday, Kanigiri MLA Madhusudan Yadav, Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, advisor to the government on marketing and cooperation Battula Brahmananda Reddy, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others said that the TDP utilised the Mahanadu to berate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rather than informing the public what they can do to them if they come to power. They said that they went to the elections with Navaratnalu in the manifesto and are implementing 90 per cent of the welfare schemes promised to the public.

The YSRCP leaders praised the CM as another Ambedkar and Phule, for giving their rightful share to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in political power. They clarified that the Chief Minister already informed that they are not going to charge any agricultural electricity connection, but fixing the meters only to estimate the losses and improve the responsibility of the staff.

They condemned the remarks of TDP leader Lokesh on cancelling the volunteer system and reinstating Janmabhumi committees. They said that they are providing all benefits to even the opposition party people. They demanded the TDP leadership to contest the elections without any alliances just like the YSRCP to understand the support of the public for each party.