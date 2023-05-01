Live
YSRCP committed for welfare of weaker sections, farmers: MP Avinash
Vempalle (YSR district): Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy said that YSRCP is committed for the development of weaker sections and farmers by introducing various welfare schemes. As part of ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, he participated in various developmental programmes in Ayyavari Palle village of Vempalle mandal on Sunday.
While describing the YSRCP rule as golden era for the weaker sections and farmers, the MP said that previous TDP government has used weaker sections and farmers as vote bank only instead of doing anything for their welfare. He said that after the YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections, it has introduced several welfare schemes by allocating funds in a big way for the benefit of both farmers and poor people. The MP lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as responsible in implementing scores of welfare schemes.
During the Gadapa Gadapaku … programme, MP Avinash visited every house in the village and enquired whether they are receiving the government schemes properly. Later, he inaugurated a water plant in the village.