YSRCP committed to all-round development: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that YSRCP is committed to all-round development of the state. Participating in election campaign in Mydukuru on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to electorate to exercise their franchise in favour of the YSRCP candidates to continue the development schemes.

Narrating several ongoing developmental schemes, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard for the empowerment of poor despite facing serious financial crises.

He pointed out TDP has done nothing to Mydukuru during its regime and ignored the development of Mydukuru municipality. MP Y S Avinash Reddy said after YSRCP came to the power, it has provided house sites to poor in urban areas and also took responsibility of constructing houses.

He said that all eligible poor got house site in the town. YSRCP MLA S Raghu Rami Reddy, contesting candidates M Chandra, B N Srinivasulu and others were present.