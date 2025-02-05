YSRCP complains to SEC on ‘violence’ in civic polls

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders lodged a complaint again with the State Election Commission (SEC) regarding the violent incidents and ‘unethical practices’ indulged in by the TDP-led alliance during the municipal bypolls.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Vijayawada Central constituency in-charge Malladi Vishnu, NTR district party president Devineni Avinash, state secretary Narayanamurthy, Vijayawada Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and party spokesperson Kakumanu Rajasekhar submitted a representation to this effect to the State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney.

Later, speaking to the media, Malladi Vishnu strongly condemned the TDP alliance’s attempts to win the elections through unlawful means. He alleged that throughout the state, the alliance was resorting to violence against corporators and councillors, intimidating those who refused to succumb to their offers, and even resorting to kidnappings to instil fear. He further accused the police of siding with the ruling party instead of ensuring free and fair elections.

He alleged that in Tirupati, YSRCP corporators travelling by bus to cast their votes were attacked, their vehicle was vandalised, and four corporators were kidnapped. Shockingly, even MLC Sepoy Subrahmanyam was abducted by TDP cadres. He stated that similar disturbances were reported in all places where the municipal by-polls were held.

Vishnu further claimed that the YSRCP had forewarned the SEC about potential violence well in advance and had consistently alerted the police, urging them to take preventive measures. However, despite repeated requests, the police failed to act, showing complete indifference to the threats faced by YSRCP corporators in Tirupati.