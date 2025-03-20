YSRCP condemns arrest of Sadhus in Tirupati

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader and former MLA Malladi Vishnu took strong exception to the way the police treated the Sadhus at Tirupati and demanded immediate withdrawal of the permission to construct Mumtaz Hotel in Tirupati.

He condemned the police highhandedness for arresting the Sadhus who were peacefully demonstrating and filing criminal cases against them.

Malladi Vishnu met president of State Sadhu Parishad Srinivasananda Saraswati Swami here on Wednesday. Swami was going to Visakhapatnam from Tirupati and stopped at Vijayawada.

Later, addressing the media, Malladi Vishnu said that the NDA government had been destroying the holy city of Tirupati in the name of promoting tourism. The government was going ahead with the permission to the Mumtaz Hotel though the Hindu organisations were against it.

The police without hearing the pleas of the Sadhus had forcibly bundled them into vans and cars and took them away from there. The government accorded permission for the construction of the hotel at the foot of Seshadri hill which is sacred for Hindus. He warned the government that they would launch a massive agitation demanding cancellation of permission for the hotel.