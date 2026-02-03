YSRCP condemns attacks on leaders, demands President’s rule

Anantapur: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday strongly condemned recent attacks on senior leaders, including former Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order under the TDP-led coalition government in the State. Addressing a protest in Anantapur, YSRCP State secretary and BC Cell State working president Ramesh Goud described the assaults on opposition figures as an attack on democracy and the Constitution. He urged the President and Vice-President to intervene, dismiss the TDP coalition government, and impose President’s Rule in the State. “If former Ministers and opposition leaders are unsafe, imagine the condition of ordinary citizens,” he pointed out.

Ramesh Goud criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for betraying backward classes despite TDP’s BC-friendly claims and warned of intensified agitation if attacks continue. Earlier, party leaders paid floral tributes at Jyotiba Phule statue near Zilla Parishad office. Speakers, including ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma and SEC member Meesala Ranganna, accused the government of authoritarian politics and diverting attention from governance.

Mayor Wasim, Deputy Mayor Vasanthi Sahitya, and BC Cell district leaders joined in condemning routine political violence and called for the government to prioritise administration over targeting opposition.