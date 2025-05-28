YSRCP condemns ‘misuse’ of police

Narasaraopet: YSRCP strongly condemned the ongoing political vendetta and misuse of police led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The government is fostering anarchy under the guise of ‘Red Book’ governance.

Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday, the former minister Vidadala Rajini, former MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, and YSRCP Sattenapalli in-charge A Gajjala Sudhir Bhargav Reddy condemned the coalition government’s misuse of police.

Reacting on the Gundlapadu incident where TDP activists Javischetty Venkateswarlu and Koteswara Rao were killed, the YSRCP leaders said Palnadu SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao confirmed that both victims and perpetrators were TDP members, with the crime vehicle linked to Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahmareddy. Rajini said despite this, YSRCP’s Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy were falsely named in the FIR.

She warned that police overstepping under political pressure will face legal consequences and vowed YSRCP will fight if the cases aren’t withdrawn.