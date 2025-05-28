Live
- BJD flays BJP for neglecting coastal highway project
- CM meets Rajnath, discusses security
- Four held for assaulting journalist
- BJP govt will present its report card: Pravati
- Portion of soil over rail tunnel collapses
- Maoist with Rs 4L bounty surrenders
- Low pressure over Bay, Odisha dists on alert
- Indian standards gaining global recognition, says Min Manohar
- Sakthi WhatsApp number launched
- Former DG Sanjay suspension extended up to Nov 27
YSRCP condemns ‘misuse’ of police
YSRCP strongly condemned the ongoing political vendetta and misuse of police led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The government is fostering anarchy under the guise of ‘Red Book’ governance.
Narasaraopet: YSRCP strongly condemned the ongoing political vendetta and misuse of police led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The government is fostering anarchy under the guise of ‘Red Book’ governance.
Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday, the former minister Vidadala Rajini, former MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, and YSRCP Sattenapalli in-charge A Gajjala Sudhir Bhargav Reddy condemned the coalition government’s misuse of police.
Reacting on the Gundlapadu incident where TDP activists Javischetty Venkateswarlu and Koteswara Rao were killed, the YSRCP leaders said Palnadu SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao confirmed that both victims and perpetrators were TDP members, with the crime vehicle linked to Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahmareddy. Rajini said despite this, YSRCP’s Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy were falsely named in the FIR.
She warned that police overstepping under political pressure will face legal consequences and vowed YSRCP will fight if the cases aren’t withdrawn.