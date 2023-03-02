YSRCP creating disturbances to divert attention of public:TDP

Nellore: Telugu Desam Nellore city president Dharmavaram Subba Rao said former Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana has been facing several cases for the last four years and undergoing mental agony even though he was away from active politics. Participating in the election campaign at 47th division on Wednesday, he said Narayana was not involved in corruption and he declared the highest assets in 2019 election affidavit showing Rs 500 crore. He said that the YSRCP was creating disturbances in the state to divert attention of public. It is shameful that AP was in tenth position in the report on primary education in 11 states, he said and added the entire education system has been disrupted by 'Tughlaq's decisions such as the merger of schools and the closure of schools by the YSRCP government.





He said teachers, staff members and graduates in the Eastern Rayalaseema were supporting the candidature of Dr Kancharla Srikanth and hoped he will emerge victorious in the polls. 47th division in-charge Dr D Ganesh Kumar, division general secretary Kalvakunta Bhaskar and TDP activists participated.



