YSRCP declares Rayalaseema lift project as top priority

Nellore: YSRCP leaders have vowed to make the completion of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project their top mission, warning of intensified agitations if the coalition government does not resume the stalled works immediately.

Speaking to the media in Nellore on Monday, they described the project as vital for farmers in six districts and pledged sustained pressure on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu until construction restarts.

A six-district leaders’ meeting is set for March 1 in Kadapa to finalise an action plan, followed by widespread awareness campaigns in Rayalaseema, Nellore, and Prakasam districts.

The party will also collaborate with like-minded groups to protect regional water rights.

Party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy noted that the Rs 3,800 crore project, designed to lift 3 TMC of water daily from Srisailam’s 800-foot level, was nearly 80% complete under YSRCP rule, with Rs 1,000 crore spent. He accused the coalition government of halting it citing environmental issues, with no progress in 20 months.

He alleged collusion with Telangana leaders, allowing their large-scale drawals while neglecting Andhra farmers, risking desertification in Rayalaseema and threatening six lakh acres in Nellore alone.

General secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy blamed political rivalry and fear of crediting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the delay. He stressed that only the Pothireddypadu-linked lift can secure water for Velugonda, Somasila, Kandaleru-Nagari, and Chennai’s drinking supply.

Leaders including Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy, and Sake Sailajanath warned of a massive YSRCP-led movement with serious political fallout if neglect continues.