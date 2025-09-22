YSRCP demand for opposition status ridiculous: Ministers

Kondapi: Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Dr DSBV Swamy and Gottipati Ravi Kumar observed that the public didn’t give the YSR Congress Party Opposition party status in the Assembly, and termed the demand from Jagan Mohan Reddy for the same as ridiculous.

The ministers, along with several MLAs and TDP in-charges toured Ongole and Kondapi constituencies on Sunday and participated in foundation stone laying ceremonies and inauguration of several development works in Turpu Nayudupalem and statues of NT Ramarao, Damacharla Anjaneyulu and Paritala Ravindra at Marlapadu.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy launched construction of internal cement roads and drainage systems in SC Colony worth Rs 2 crore, unveiled a Rs 50 lakh compound wall for the local Zilla Parishad High School, and inaugurated a new 33/11 KV electrical substation built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The sub-station is to resolve low-voltage issues in seven villages including Turpu Nayudupalem, Sivapuram, Mallavarappadu, Surareddipalem, Karumanchi, Valluru, and Vasapallipadu. Later, the ministers unveiled statues of former Chief Minister NT Ramarao, former ministers Damacharla Anjaneyulu and Paritala Ravindra at Marlapadu village.

Speaking at Ongole, Turpu Nayudupalem and Marlapadu, Anitha emphasised the government’s focus on development, stating that the state government is giving special attention to infrastructure development for the overall progress of the state. She observed that field-level infrastructure facilities are essential for comprehensive state development. She strongly criticised YSRCP’s demand for Opposition status, and said Opposition status is not given by the Assembly Speaker but by the people. Opposition status is not chocolate or biscuit that can be demanded childishly.

Ravi Kumar announced the substation’s completion within a year of foundation laying in September 2022. He said that the state government is determined to provide quality power supply without additional burden on people.

Dr Swamy praised the Telugu Desam Party’s legacy, declaring that development and welfare of Telugu people lies only with Telugu Desam.

He said NTR established TDP and provided political freedom to backward classes, and brought revolutionary reforms as CM in united state, providing rice at just Rs 2 per kg, pucca houses, and Janata clothes to the poor.