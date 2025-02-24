Live
Just In
YSRCP failed to develop parks: Minister Narayana
Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has alleged that the previous YSRCP government failed to organise parks in a proper manner and turned them centre for antisocial activities.
On Sunday, he laid foundation stone for providing gym equipment and other facilities at Mahaboob Khan Park and for constructing basketball and football courts, 200 meters length walking track in Guntabadi Municipal High School in the city.
Pointing out that he developed all parks by spending crores of rupees through Swatchh Andhra Corporation funds, when he was the Minister in 2014, Narayana criticised that YSRCP after coming to power in 2019 totally neglected development of parks. Instead diverted funds to other purposes, wasting gym equipment worth crores of rupees, he added.
The Minister assured that all the parks in the city will be developed in the coming three months. He said that following the government orders, taxes, being paid by the people, should be utilised for the development of local bodies from April.
He informed that it was proposed to complete the pending underground drainage in the city with HUDCO funds and a comprehensive action plan was designed for transforming Nellore as mosquito-free city very soon.
Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, Additional Commissioner Nandan and others were present.