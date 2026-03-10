Gamified learning promotes cyber safety among students

With children increasingly exposed to the digital world, the need for cyber security awareness and digital literacy has become more critical than ever. A new Gamified digital learning initiative being piloted in Telangana aims to equip school students with the knowledge and skills required to safely navigate the online environment while promoting responsible use of technology.

The programme, designed according to the age and grade levels of students, introduces cyber safety concepts through engaging and interactive methods. The initiative is currently being implemented in Telangana Residential Schools and the Little Flower Group of Schools. Speaking about the project, Avni Trivedi, Founder and CEO of MASK NextGen, said the pilot seeks to create a safer digital future for children by helping them understand online risks and responsible behaviour from an early age.

At the elementary level, students are introduced to topics such as privacy, safe gaming and basic hygiene in a simple manner. Concepts related to Artificial Intelligence and ethical behaviour are explained through storytelling with characters like Captain Fish Hook and TK Troll King. At the middle school stage, the focus shifts to media literacy, empathy and digital resilience. Students learn about emerging risks such as deepfakes, misleading content, scams, cyberbullying and inappropriate material.

High school students are given a deeper understanding of issues such as digital ethics, consent, privacy and AI transparency. Through real life examples and case studies, the programme encourages critical thinking and responsible decision making. Joseph Christopher, a global partner associated with the initiative,

said such awareness programmes are essential to prepare students for the challenges of an increasingly connected digital world.