Lokesh inaugurates community hall

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh inaugurated a newly constructed community hall at Nulakapeta in Tadepalli town of Mangalagiri constituency on Monday. The community hall was built with CSR funds of Rs 65 lakh with the support of Srirangam Foundation. He formally inaugurated the community hall by cutting the ribbon. On the occasion, all-religion prayers were conducted. Later, he interacted with the participants and took photographs with them. Srirangam Foundation founder P Chandra Kiran Reddy, AP Padmashali Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Nandam Abbayya, TTD Board Member Tammishetty Janaki Devi, Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya, MTMC commissioner Sk Aleem Basha were present.

Anna canteen

Minister Lokesh inaugurated an Anna Canteen at Duggirala in the Mangalagiri constituency on Monday. The new building for the Anna Canteen was constructed at a cost of Rs 61 lakh.

TDP leaders and local residents accorded a warm welcome to him on his arrival in Duggirala. Later, he inaugurated the Anna Canteen by cutting the ribbon and unveiled the commemorative plaque set up on the occasion. Minister Lokesh also served food to the common people along with the staff of Akshaya Patra.