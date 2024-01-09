Live
Just In
YSRCP finalises candidates for Rajya Sabha seats, to announce soon
The YSRCP has finalised its candidates for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh
The YSRCP has finalised its candidates for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh, as decided by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and will be announced soon. As the term of Vemi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy from YSRCP, CM Ramesh, and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar from Telugu Desam Party is going to end, elections will be held for three seats. Based on the current equations, YSRCP is expected to win all three seats.
It is reported that CM Jagan has selected three candidates to replace the outgoing members. One of the candidates will be from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, as YSRCP has given priority to BCs (Backward Classes) in the recent cabinet reshuffle.
YSRCP will soon announce the names of the three candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats.