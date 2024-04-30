2nd randomisation of poll staff completed in Eluru district

Eluru: The second randomisation of polling staff was conducted in the presence of election observers Krishnakant Pathak and SA Raman here on Monday. District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh said that polling personnel have been assigned to 1,751 polling centres in Eluru district. He said that election personnel have been allocated through special software.

He said that 1,926 presiding officers, 1,926 assistant presiding officers and 6,689 other polling staff have been allocated. Thus a total of 10,541 staff members have been allocated to seven Assembly constituencies. He said that a training programme will be organised for them soon on election duties and all measures are being taken to conduct the elections in a foolproof manner. He said that the polling staff will be allocated booth wise in the third round of the randomization process. DRO Pushpamani, DEO S Abraham, NIC

Officer Sharma and Collectorate AO K Kashivisweswara Rao participated.