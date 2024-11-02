Live
Just In
YSRCP flays govt for not celebrating AP formation day
Demands reinstatement of Nov 1 as state Formation Day
Tadepalli: Former minister Velampalli Srinivas and former MLA Malladi Vishnu paid floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day at the YSRCP central office here on Friday and expressed their concern over the TDP’s handling of Andhra Pradesh formation legacy.
YSRCP criticised the TDP and its allies for failing to observe the state’s formation day on November 1, labelling it as a blatant disrespect toward Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for a separate Andhra state.
Srinivas condemned the TDP government for ignoring the state formation day, stating that it disrespected not only Sriramulu’s sacrifice but also the Arya Vaishya community.
Malladi Vishnu called for the government to reinstate November 1 as the official State Formation Day and recognise it with respect befitting its historical significance.
Party leader R K Roja demanded an apology from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for insulting Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.