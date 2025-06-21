YSRCP flays govt’s ‘bid’ to foil Jagan visit

Guntur: Former MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy slammed the coalition government for trying to create multiple hurdles during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Sattenapalli tour. However, the government had failed to foil it due to groundswell of support which reflects the ire of the public.

Speaking to media in Narasaraopet on Friday, he said all efforts to foil YS Jagan’s tour have come to a naught and people in large numbers demonstrated the failure of the coalition government, which misused police force stooping to a new low.

He said breaking barriers, barricades and restrictions, people had come to see YS Jagan braving notices to local leaders.

Hotels were closed since morning and a curfew like situation was created but to no avail.

The two deaths falsely attributed to the rally were explained by the police themselves that one person was hit by a private vehicle while the other died due to a cardiac arrest.

Police have filed cases against many leaders and also the father of Nagamalleswara Rao whom YS Jagan had consoled, which shows the vindictive attitude of the government.