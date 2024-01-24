YSRCP govt failed to exert pressure on Centre for SCS, flays Sharmila

Srikakulam/Vizianagaram: APCC president YS Sharmila on Tuesday lamented that BJP at Centre and YSRCP in the State deprived people of AP of the Special Category Status (SCS).

At a meeting of party activists in Srikakulam, she found fault with the YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his utter failure in putting pressure on the BJP government at Centre to achieve SCS to AP.

According to local Congress leaders, Sharmila further criticised that for his own sake and to protect himself from the cases filed against him, Chief Minister Jagan compromised with the BJP at the cost of the interests of the State.

She said that before the 2019 elections, as Leader of Opposition Jagan asked the people to provide 25 MPs to the party to achieve SCS. But immediately after winning the elections, Jagan forgot about it.

Sharmila interacted with passengers in an RTC bus during her journey on the bus from Kanchili to Itchapuram and enquired with them about development in the State. She also questioned the YSRCP leaders on the Polavaram project, other irrigation projects, damaged roads and three capitals.

On reaching Itchapuram town, Sharmila paid tributes to her father and former Chief Minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at ‘Praja Prastanam’ pylon.

Sharmila assured that the Congress party will provide Special Category Status to AP immediately after Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister. CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, AP Congress Affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore, senior leader KVP Ramachandra Rao, AICC member and PCC vice-president Boddepalli Satyavathi, general secretary Sanapala Annaji Rao, District Congress president P Parameswar and leaders from various Assembly constituencies participated.

Later, addressing party cadres in Vizianagaram, the PCC alleged that the three parties - BJP, TDP and YSRCP cheated and backstabbed people of Andhra Pradesh. She came down heavily on the BJP-led Central government for failing to keep its promise of providing the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. She also criticised CM Jagan for extending support to the Central government on different issues and ignoring the development of the State. He said while the youth in AP were looking for government jobs, the YSRCP government failed to initiate measures to fill up vacant posts through APPSC.