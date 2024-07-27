YSRCP govt raised power tariff 9 times says Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Guntur : Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said YSRCP government hiked power tariff nine times and imposed additional financial burden on the consumers. He also said power distribution companies are in a severe financial crisis because of the faulty policies of the previous government.

Replying to the question raised by D Rama Rao, Dr Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Panchumarthi Anuradha and Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy in Legislative Council on Friday, he said power production was not increased as per the demand in the state. The YSRCP government cancelled the power purchase agreements and bought power at higher price in the market, as a result of which power distribution companies imposed additional financial burden on the consumers, even those who consumed below 100 units. He recalled that when the YSRCP government cancelled the PPAs, the Central government swung into action.

Ravi Kumar said that due to lack of proper initiative, the 960 MW power generation unit at Polavaram project did not come into use. While the TDP government generated power from garbage, the YSRCP government imposed tax on the garbage, he added.