YSRCP govt. stood by Kapu community giving priority, says YSRCP Kapu leaders

The YSRCP Kapu leaders once again made it clear that the YS Jagan government is giving high priority to the Kapus. YSRCP Kapu leaders who held a meeting on Monday spoke to the media in Rajamahendravaram about the priority given to Kapus by the CM YS Jagan-led government.

As a part of this, minister Botsa Satyanarayana said YS Jagan's government is giving high priority to kapu launched an initiative for the welfare of the community. He said that if there are any problems, they will take it to CM Jagan's attention. "We condemn the words spoken by a party leader recently. Soon we will hold a large-scale meeting with representatives of the Kapu community in Vijayawada," Botsa said.

Minister Kottu Satyanarayana taking a dig at Pawan Kalyan found fault with the latter for making friends with those who dumped PRP. He said Pawan Kalyan is deceiving Kapus by collaborating with Chandrababu. Ambati Rambabu has also fumed at the Jana Sena chief for teaming up with Chandrababu who is responsible for murder of Vangaveeti Ranga. The other leaders of Kapu community from YSRCP has also lashed out at Pawan Kalyan on various issues.