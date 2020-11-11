YSRCP Govt subverted Abul Kalam's ideals: Chandrababu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Indian freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on the occasion of his birthday celebrations all over the country.

Naidu recalled how Abul Kalam along with all other makers of the Indian Constitution dreamt of making laws for ensuring that there would be no discrimination or suppression against the Minorities in the country. But, everything was going contrary to their ideals in Andhra Pradesh. Attacks on the Minorities, false arrests, false cases, illegal detentions, joint suicides, molestations, atrocities and village evictions were taking place in the State.

In a statement here, the TDP chief called upon everyone to shed the narrow differences and work for achieving the ideals of equality and fraternity for which Abul Kalam and other freedom fighters stood for. Everybody should rededicate themselves to the cause of protection of the Minorities' rights. Azad's dream was to ensure a life with peace, security and prosperity to all sections of the people.

Naidu said that as the country's first education minister, Abul Kalam made outstanding contributions in the field of literature and education. He also took an active part in the making of the Constitution. At the time of the independence movement itself, Maulana opposed fundamentalism and advocated the significance of secularism in the country.

It may be recalled that in recognition of Abul Kalam's services to the education sector, India has been celebrating his birthday as the National Education Day every year.