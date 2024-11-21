Live
Just In
‘YSRCP govt wasted money without completing projects’
- Narayana informs Council that it took Rs 5,546 cr loans, but failed to complete houses
- Alleges that it spent Rs 300 cr for changing colour of houses
- Says the previous govt took up only 2.61 lakh units as against 7 lakh houses for which administrative sanction was given by the earlier TDP govt
Vijayawada : Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana said the YSRCP government had taken loans of Rs 5,546 crore for construction of TIDCO houses but failed to complete the projects.
He said the YSRCP government had taken up construction of only 2.61 lakh houses as against the administrative sanction granted by the previous TDP government for construction of over five lakh houses.
Replying to questions from members in Legislative Council on Wednesday, Narayana said the YSRCP government had wasted Rs 300 crore for change of colours of the TIDCO houses. Members Tirumala Naidu and Duvvarapu Rama Rao asked the minister on the loans taken by the YSRCP government for construction of TIDCO houses.
He said the TDP government after coming to power in 2014 had taken approval from the Central government for construction of over seven lakh houses and administrative sanction was given for five lakh houses, but the YSRCP government had grounded only 2.61 lakh units.
He said the government needs Rs 5,200 crore to complete the TIDCO housing projects and is taking steps to solve the pending problems of TIDCO houses.