YSRCP highlights neglect of Ambedkar Smriti Vanam

Vijayawada: Marking Constitution Day, senior YSRCP leaders took out a rally from the party central office in Tadepalli to the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam here on Wednesday, strongly condemning the TDP-led coalition government for allowing the memorial to fall into neglect. Leaders said the government’s apathy is driven not by administrative failure but by political vengeance against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who built the 125-ft Dr BR Ambedkar statue in the heart of Vijayawada. After reaching the memorial, the YSRCP leaders held a dharna with placards, raised slogans against the government’s discriminatory approach, and offered floral tributes to Ambedkar’s portrait.

Speaking at the site, YSRCP leaders said that while Ambedkar gave India equality, civil liberties, and constitutional rights, the TDP coalition is running the state with a “Red Book Constitution,” suppressing freedom of speech, misusing laws, and unleashing vendetta on Dalits and opposition voices. Former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Vellampalli Srinivas, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Mondaitekka Jaganmohan Rao, Nallagatla Swamidass, former MP Nandigam Suresh, party SC Cell state president TJ Sudhakar Babu, district president Devineni Avinash, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and several other senior leaders participated in the programme.