YSRCP launches 2-week mega mass connect drive

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' is a mega survey where seven lakh party workers will be reaching out to all 1.65 crore households in the state over two weeks from April 7-20 covering the entire 5 crore population. He said party workers, including newly-appointed Gruha Sarathis and ward Sachivalayam convenors will conduct the door-to-door mega people's survey.

Addressing the media at party office here on Friday, the minister said as part of the programme, a pamphlet comparing past and present will be distributed to every household to showcase how standard of living in the state has improved, compared to TDP rule.

Party activists will conduct a unique 'People's Survey' through Praja Maddathu Pusthakam, a 5-point questionnaire, wherein people will be asked if they trust Chief Minsiter Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for their future. This mega survey will be done irrespective of caste, religion and region.

Those who express their satisfaction with the CM's governance will be given a receipt. Then Gruha Sarathis will paste door and mobile stickers of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy with the permission of households. After the households give a missed call on 82960-82960 and pledge their support to CM Jagan, they will get a key message. The party will share the results of the survey with the public on April 20, the minister explained.

Lok Sabha member Sanjeev Kumar said 'Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan' is a slogan that has come from the public itself during our Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

MLC Marri Rajasekhar said never in this country has any political party dared to go to public and seek a review of their performance.

Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said that they were confident of exemplary support from people in this mega survey.