YSRCP Leaders Brings Vendetta Politics into Parliament: Jaya Dev

Amaravati: When the entire World, Country and State have been suffering from COVID-19, its economic impact and creating a humanitarian crisis, the YSRCP leaders are busy bringing their political vendetta to Parliament, criticised the TDP Lok Sabha member Galla Jaya Dev in a press release on Friday.

Protesting in front of Gandhi statue, ignoring not only the important deliberations in the house but also ignoring the condolence message in Lok Sabha for their own recently deceased SC MP, Bali Durga Prasad, demonstrates their utter lack of empathy, he lambasted the YSRCP MPs.

It may be noted that the YSRCP MPs challenged the decision of the AP judiciary on the Amaravati land scam case and requested the Center to initiate a CBI inquiry into the case.

"Demanding CBI to take over cases against TDP leaders, while their own party is in power, reveals their own incompetence to find any wrongdoing. Their justification that only CBI can provide a fair and unbiased investigation further exposes the current government's incompetence. I wonder if they even realise this?", observed the TDP leader.

The TDP Lok Sabha member asked the YSRCP MPs that why are they not demanding that the 29 commitments provided in the APRO Act be fulfilled in full? Why are they not fighting for Special Category Status for the State, Kadapa Steel Plant, Vizag Railway Zone, Backward area development grants, and others? Why are they not demanding for the GST dues owed to the state, especially when the state is facing a financial crisis?

"Whenever a ruling of the court goes against the YSRCP government, then they come out and start attacking the Judges. Even the Speaker of the AP Assembly has made statements against the Judges", Jaya Dev added.