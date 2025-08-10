YSRCP leaders demolished Jal Jeevan Mission stone plaque: Kavali MLA

Kavali: Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy has accused former MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy of fostering a ‘toxic culture’ in Kavali constituency.

Speaking at Tummalapenta village, where a Jal Jeevan Mission stone plaque and pylon were recently demolished, Krishna Reddy claimed that YSRCP leaders, led by Jakaraiah, cut the power on the night of August 6 and used a JCB to destroy the structures. He alleged that this act, which he called a display of “YCP rowdiness,” was carried out on Pratap Kumar Reddy’s orders.

The MLA further accused the former MLA of trying to incite hatred among fishermen and create chaos in the constituency. He claimed that people from Anantapur were being brought in to damage power lines and burn transformers to turn the public against the Telugu Desam Party.

Krishna Reddy stated that the demolition was a form of “dirty politics” and an attempt to create divisions based on caste, religion, and community. He warned that such actions would not earn them votes and that he would not tolerate the destruction of public property. The MLA asserted that he had won with a majority of over 30,000 votes, indicating that the public had already rejected Pratap Kumar Reddy.

TDP Kavali rural mandal president Avula Ramakrishna, party leaders, activists and fishermen participated in this programme.